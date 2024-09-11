LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $483,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $66.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

