LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $440,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

VONG stock opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

