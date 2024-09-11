Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.31. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,000 shares.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
