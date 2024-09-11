Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 5.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 10,713,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 32,716,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.