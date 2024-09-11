Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,497 shares of company stock valued at $392,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura Securities raised Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

