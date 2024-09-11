Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:M opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.33 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $842,372. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.