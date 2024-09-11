Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CEO Sells $1,551,490.29 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.00. 159,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,483. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of -0.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.69) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,064 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

