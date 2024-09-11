Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.97 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $251,423.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.56 or 1.00092244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000319 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,278.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.