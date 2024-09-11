MannKind Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MNKD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MannKind by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MannKind by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 85,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $536,167.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,294,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,997 shares of company stock worth $1,245,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

