Manta Network (MANTA) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $247.88 million and $15.72 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,630,872 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 374,630,872.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.66736333 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $16,554,188.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

