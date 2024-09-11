Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $35.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

MFC opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.2% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

