Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky Sells 2,600 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00.

TSE MFI opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.56, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$28.33.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.4796531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

