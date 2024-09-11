Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.90. 10,331,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 56,603,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

