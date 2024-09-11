Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Strong Sell”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $163.54 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

