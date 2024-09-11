Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

