Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE ET opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

