Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AKAM stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

