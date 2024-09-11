Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 46,736 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,736 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

