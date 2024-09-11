MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $31.11. MarineMax shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 42,265 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

