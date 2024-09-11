Marston’s’ (MARS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Marston's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marston’s

Marston’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Marston’s

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 37.06 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.30. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.70 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £235.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($139,139.53). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.