Marston’s’ (MARS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
In related news, insider Ken Lever purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($139,139.53). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
