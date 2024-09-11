Mary Elizabeth Henderson Sells 1,410 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.