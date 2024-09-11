Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA stock opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

