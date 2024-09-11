Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

