Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up about 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 116,266 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,799,000 after buying an additional 85,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

