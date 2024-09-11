McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.52. The company has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

