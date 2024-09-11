McGrath RentCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $102.74. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

