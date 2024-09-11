McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Boosted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $84,042,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,950,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3,216.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 248,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

