Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 496,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 788,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Meiwu Technology Trading Up 19.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

