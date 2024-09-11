Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) rose 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 496,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 788,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Meiwu Technology Trading Up 19.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.
About Meiwu Technology
Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meiwu Technology
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.