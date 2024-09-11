Mercury General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.
Mercury General Stock Performance
Mercury General stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
