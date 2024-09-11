Mercury General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Mercury General stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

