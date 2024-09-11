Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Shares Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 49,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.