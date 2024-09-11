Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Hits $0.19

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $211.37 million and $168,677.31 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19364553 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $160,524.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

