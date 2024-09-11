MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading 6.5% Higher

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 14,953,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 10,074,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

MetalNRG Company Profile

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

