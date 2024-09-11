Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.23. 84,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 224,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

MTAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

