Methanex (TSE:MX) Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Stock Down 5.5 %

TSE MX opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.78. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$50.05 and a twelve month high of C$74.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.7762448 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Insider Activity at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.00, for a total value of C$66,003.30. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

