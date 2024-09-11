Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 4.1%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.67. 1,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

MCB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $550.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 104.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

