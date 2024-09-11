MGO One Seven LLC Buys 13,947 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

