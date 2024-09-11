MGO One Seven LLC Buys 29,434 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.6677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

