MGO One Seven LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.