MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,618,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOOV stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $189.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.