MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 793.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.97.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

