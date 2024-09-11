MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 64,293 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

