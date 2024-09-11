MGO One Seven LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 40.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

HD stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.58 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.