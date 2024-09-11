MGO One Seven LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average of $153.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

