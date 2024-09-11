Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.64. 4,721,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,202,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

