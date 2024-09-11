MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.25 and last traded at $121.11. 784,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,543,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 3.10.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.