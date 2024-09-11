Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Price Performance
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
Millennium Investment and Acquisition Co Inc (ticker: MILC)MILC has three assets:1) Activated Carbon (AC) plant located in Kawaihae, Hawaii2) SMC Global (SMC) – India financial services firm3) Approximately $2 million of cash and short term investments (zero debt)Investors in MILC can gain exposure to Alternative Energy and India which are two potentially appealing investment allocation sectors.
