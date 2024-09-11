Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Position Lifted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Miller Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $654.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

