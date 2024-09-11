Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Miller Industries worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $69.75.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.