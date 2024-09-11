MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
MIND Technology Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,706. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13.
About MIND Technology
