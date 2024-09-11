MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MIND Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,706. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

