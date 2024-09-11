Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Down 7.6%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 1,517,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,939,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

